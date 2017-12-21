Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $23.97. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 10022711 shares.

The retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 4.64%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

BBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,958.6% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 928.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 55.9% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,430.00, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

