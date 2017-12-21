Assicurazioni Generali (G) PT Set at €20.00 by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.81) price target by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on G. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.43) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays set a €13.80 ($16.43) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.00 ($16.67) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €19.00 ($22.62) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.12 ($19.19).
Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) opened at €15.30 ($18.21) on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.21 ($15.73) and a one year high of €16.08 ($19.14).
Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.