Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.81) price target by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on G. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.43) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays set a €13.80 ($16.43) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.00 ($16.67) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €19.00 ($22.62) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.12 ($19.19).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) opened at €15.30 ($18.21) on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.21 ($15.73) and a one year high of €16.08 ($19.14).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Assicurazioni Generali (G) PT Set at €20.00 by J P Morgan Chase & Co” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/assicurazioni-generali-g-pt-set-at-20-00-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co-2.html.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.