Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.54.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ ARCT) opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly Alcobra Ltd, is an Israel-based preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines using lipid-mediated nanoparticle delivery system (LUNAR) and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) Oligomer chemistry technology platforms.

