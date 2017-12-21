Arconic (ARNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Arconic is well placed to gain from strong demand trends in the automotive market. It should also benefit from its cost-cutting and productivity actions. Major contract wins in aerospace will also support its results. However, the company faces earnings headwinds stemming from hefty charges related to LIFO method of accounting. It is also exposed to pricing pressure in GRP and EPS segments and weakness in certain end-markets. We are also concerned about its high balance sheet leverage. Arconic has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months.”

Get Arconic alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Arconic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vetr cut shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.97 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC ) opened at $26.13 on Monday. Arconic has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $12,326.71, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Arconic had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 9,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arconic (ARNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/arconic-arnc-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.