American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) PT Set at $21.00 by BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) received a $21.00 price target from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE AEO) opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,290.00, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 33,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

