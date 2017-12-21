Alphabet (GOOG) Cut to Sell at Vetr

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $1,019.04 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,046.24.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ GOOG) traded down $5.73 on Wednesday, hitting $1,064.95. 1,268,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,871. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $770.41 and a 52 week high of $1,078.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $748,398.00, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.31 by $1.26. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total transaction of $3,833,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total value of $36,451.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,790.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,900 shares of company stock worth $33,139,660. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

