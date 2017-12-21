Allstate (ALL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Allstate’s shares have outperformed the industry, year to date. The company is poised to grow on the back of its well-performing property and liability segment. A number of initiatives undertaken to improve profitability in the auto segment will drive long-term growth. A strong balance sheet and intelligent capital management are the other positives. The acquisition of SquareTrade will diversify the company's operations. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 7.2% upward over the last 60 days. Allstate is nevertheless faced with exposure to catastrophe losses, owing to its large property insurance business. The underperforming brand Encompass is another drag.”

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of Allstate ( NYSE ALL ) opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37,375.32, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Allstate has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 103,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $10,187,920.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,027.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,242 shares of company stock valued at $42,827,931. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 491,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,204,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $1,671,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 593,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,506,000 after buying an additional 85,026 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 410,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after buying an additional 57,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allstate (ALL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/allstate-all-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.