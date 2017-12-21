Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) Insider Christopher Samuel Purchases 6,500 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,685 ($65,524.90).
Alliance Trust PLC (LON ATST) opened at GBX 7.44 ($0.10) on Thursday. Alliance Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 620.50 ($8.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 750 ($10.09).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.
Alliance Trust Company Profile
Alliance Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to be a core investment for investors seeking increasing value over the long term. The Company has no fixed asset allocation benchmark and it invests in a range of asset classes throughout the world to achieve its objective.
