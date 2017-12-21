Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) Insider Christopher Samuel Purchases 6,500 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,685 ($65,524.90).

Alliance Trust PLC (LON ATST) opened at GBX 7.44 ($0.10) on Thursday. Alliance Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 620.50 ($8.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 750 ($10.09).

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/21/alliance-trust-plc-atst-insider-christopher-samuel-purchases-6500-shares.html.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to be a core investment for investors seeking increasing value over the long term. The Company has no fixed asset allocation benchmark and it invests in a range of asset classes throughout the world to achieve its objective.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.