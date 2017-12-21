Alcoa (AA) Shares Up 0%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.26. 7,163,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 4,146,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cowen set a $51.00 price objective on Alcoa and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.74.

The stock has a market cap of $8,246.47 and a PE ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Alcoa had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 220.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

