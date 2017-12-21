Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) versus Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

16.6% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamis Pharmaceuticals $6.47 million 23.48 -$19.43 million N/A N/A Merck & Co., Inc. $39.81 billion 3.84 $3.92 billion $1.67 33.60

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Merck & Co., Inc. 1 8 9 0 2.44

Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 127.11%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. Given Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adamis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamis Pharmaceuticals -143.15% -57.74% -42.37% Merck & Co., Inc. 11.60% 27.08% 11.41%

Volatility & Risk

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M). The Company’s product portfolio includes specialty pharmaceutical products, such as Epinephrine pre-filled syringe (PFS), APC-5000 dry powder inhaler (DPI), APC-1000 and APC-2000, and biotechnology products, such as TeloB-VAX (vaccine), APC-100, APC-200 and APC-300. The Company’s lead product candidate, the Epinephrine Injection USP 1:1000 0.3 milligram Pre-filled Single Dose Syringe, or the Epinephrine PFS, is a pre-filled syringe designed to deliver a premeasured 0.3 milligrams dose of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis. The Company also has licensed vaccine technology called somatic transgene immunization (STI) technology.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures. Human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription, for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells its human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions. Vaccine products consist of preventive pediatric, adolescent and adult vaccines, primarily administered at physician offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.