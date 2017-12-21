Acceleron Pharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 484 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 612% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLRN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.
In other Acceleron Pharma news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 745,592 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $27,586,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,118,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,383,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean George sold 105,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $3,756,009.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) opened at $38.24 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $40.35.
Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 844.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Acceleron Pharma Company Profile
Acceleron Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its research focuses on key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair, particularly the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta), protein superfamily.
Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.