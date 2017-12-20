Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Upgraded to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE ZBH) opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $23,169.00, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,279,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,874 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.7% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,506,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $878,958,000 after buying an additional 1,128,973 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49,697.3% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,040,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,038,674 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 249.3% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,019,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,417,000 after buying an additional 727,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,419,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,657,000 after buying an additional 679,080 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

