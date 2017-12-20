Zevin Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 230,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 651.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 207,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Nike by 20.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 103,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,683,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike Inc ( NKE ) opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105,738.61, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.09 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.35 to $64.46 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

