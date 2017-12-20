Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Zendesk also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.
Zendesk (ZEN) opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $35.89.
In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,200 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $36,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,767 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $53,186.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,460 shares of company stock worth $5,019,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 44.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zendesk by 10.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.