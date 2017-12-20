Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FMC (FMC) to “Buy”

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FMC Corp. has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The company is seeing strong demand in its Lithium unit and is expanding production capacity to meet growing demand for electric vehicles. The acquisition of a major portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business has also provided a significant growth platform for the company's Agricultural Solutions unit. The company should also gain from its efforts to expand product portfolio.”

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC ) opened at $94.47 on Monday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The company has a market cap of $12,378.94, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FMC had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $33,873.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,302.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

