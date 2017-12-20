Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CounterPath (CPAH) to “Buy”

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CounterPath, Corp. focuses on the design, development, marketing and sales of desktop and mobile application software, conferencing server software, gateway server software and related professional services, such as pre and post sales technical support and customization services. The Company’s software products are sold into the telecommunications sector, specifically the voice over Internet protocol, unified communications and fixed-mobile convergence markets. The company’s product suite includes SIP-based softphones, server applications and Fixed Mobile Convergence solutions that enable service providers, enterprises and Original Equipment Manufacturers to cost-effectively integrate voice, video, presence and Instant Messaging applications into their VoIP offerings and extend functionality across both fixed and mobile networks. This company is covered under both TSX and NYSE as V.CCV and CPAH respectively. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

CounterPath ( NASDAQ:CPAH ) opened at $2.94 on Monday. CounterPath has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications (UC) services, including voice, video, messaging and collaboration functionality, over their Internet Protocol (IP)-based networks.

