Zacks Investment Research Lowers Presidio (PSDO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Presidio, Inc. provides information technology services. The Company offers enterprise-class solutions, including advanced networking, data analytics and center modernization, hybrid and multi-cloud, cyber risk management, and enterprise mobility as well as a broad suite of professional services, including strategy, consulting, design and implementation. It serves healthcare, education, media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing and distribution and energy and utilities sectors. Presidio, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Presidio alerts:

PSDO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Presidio from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Presidio in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Presidio in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Presidio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Presidio ( NASDAQ PSDO ) opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. Presidio has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Presidio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $125,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Presidio by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,864,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,852,000 after buying an additional 1,657,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,605,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,536,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Presidio by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,240,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 128,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Presidio by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/zacks-investment-research-lowers-presidio-psdo-to-hold.html.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc is a United States-based company, which is an information technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company’s services include strategy and consulting, solutions design and deployment, managed services, asset maintenance and support, financing services, global services and carrier connectivity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Presidio (PSDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.