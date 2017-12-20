Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) to Sell

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Maxim has a solid portfolio that generates steady design wins, a highly profitable and well-diversified core business, a policy of maintaining efficiency that has led to cost cutting measures and regular cash returns. The diversification of the consumer revenue across a variety of tablets, wearables, peripherals and smartphones is adding stability to the company’s business profile. However, Maxim’s exposure to the consumer and communications markets increases risks. High dependence on Samsung poses significant threat for the company. On a year to date basis, the stock has outperformed the industry to which it belongs to.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.24.

Maxim Integrated Products ( NASDAQ MXIM ) traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,514. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,062.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,011,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,617 shares of company stock worth $11,679,687. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 133.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 68.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

