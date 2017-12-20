Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Syntel (SYNT) to Hold

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Syntel is a worldwide provider of advanced technology services to Fortune 1000 companies, as well as to government entities. Their service offerings are grouped into three segments: e-Business, Application Outsourcing, and Teamsourcing. E-Business consists of practice areas in Web Solutions, Customer Relationship Management, Data Warehousing/Business Intelligence, and Enterprise Application Outsourcing services. “

Get Syntel alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Syntel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syntel in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Syntel in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syntel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

Syntel ( SYNT ) opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,118.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.69. Syntel has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $231.34 million during the quarter. Syntel had a net margin of 18.64% and a negative return on equity of 137.94%. Syntel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Syntel will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syntel news, insider Daniel M. Moore sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $26,125.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,474.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,769 shares of company stock worth $119,266 over the last three months. 61.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Syntel by 52.2% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syntel during the second quarter worth $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Syntel by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syntel during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syntel by 14.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Syntel (SYNT) to Hold” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-syntel-synt-to-hold.html.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

Receive News & Ratings for Syntel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.