Zacks: Brokerages Set $22.00 Price Target for Systemax Inc. (SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Systemax’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 57 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Systemax alerts:

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Systemax ( SYX ) traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. 41,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,083. Systemax has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,170.00, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 80,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,148,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Systemax by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Systemax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,208,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Systemax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Systemax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Set $22.00 Price Target for Systemax Inc. (SYX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/zacks-brokerages-set-22-00-price-target-for-systemax-inc-syx.html.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. The Company’s segments are Industrial Products Group (IPG), EMEA Technology Products Group (EMEA), and Corporate and Other (Corporate). The IPG segment sells an array of maintenance, repair and operational (MRO) products, which are marketed in North America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Systemax (SYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.