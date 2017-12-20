Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.95 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 30.23%. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ TVTY) traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. 269,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,229. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.18.

In other news, Director Conan Laughlin sold 140,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $4,886,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Flipse sold 7,808 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $304,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 890,837 shares of company stock worth $32,405,634. 8.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 63.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 69.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $279,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.

