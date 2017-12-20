Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Core-Mark reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 0.27%.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark (CORE) traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 625,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,525. The firm has a market cap of $1,472.12, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Core-Mark declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers.

