Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) to post sales of $188.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.98 million. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT posted sales of $228.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will report full-year sales of $188.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $670.18 million to $878.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $806.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $706.05 million to $902.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W.P. Carey Inc. REIT.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 179.3% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 148.7% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7,584.16, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $72.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 174.78%.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

