Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis Inc (PLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. Prologis posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Prologis had a net margin of 68.50% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $531.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Prologis (PLD) opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $33,720.00, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In related news, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,365 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Palazzolo sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $322,861.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $2,519,911. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 18.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $193,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

