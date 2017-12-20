Zacks: Aviragen Therapeutics Inc (AVIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aviragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Aviragen Therapeutics an industry rank of 108 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviragen Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aviragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 2.60% of Aviragen Therapeutics worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Aviragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVIR) remained flat at $$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 84,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,243. Aviragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Aviragen Therapeutics

Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Biota Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on the discovery and development of direct-acting antivirals to treat infections that affect patients globally. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development that address viral infections that have limited therapeutic options.

