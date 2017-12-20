Zacks: Analysts Set $3.00 Price Target for Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Euroseas’ rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Euroseas an industry rank of 232 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESEA shares. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euroseas stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Euroseas at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas (ESEA) traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 31,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is engaged in the shipping business. The Company is an owner and operator of drybulk and container carrier vessels and is a provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk and containerized cargoes. Eurobulk Ltd. manages the Company’s operations. The Company also owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

