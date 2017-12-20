Zacks: Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $75.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE A) traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. 1,469,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,234. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $21,774.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $509,762.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob Thaysen sold 22,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,590,069.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,787.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,710 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 616,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 52,920 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 394,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 598,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

