Zachary Parker Purchases 3,939 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) CEO Zachary Parker acquired 3,939 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $24,933.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,432 shares in the company, valued at $895,264.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ DLHC) opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $76.29, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in DLH by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DLH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

