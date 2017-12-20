Yingli Green Energy (YGE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yingli Green Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the solar energy provider an impact score of 47.1869636491967 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:
- BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Reports Q3 Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Loss Per ADS $2.7 (businessinsider.com)
- Edited Transcript of YGE earnings conference call or presentation 19-Dec-17 1:00pm GMT (finance.yahoo.com)
- Yingli Green Energy Q3 Loss Widens (nasdaq.com)
- Yingli Green Energy (YGE) Posts Earnings Results (americanbankingnews.com)
- Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 19, 2017 : CCL, DRI, FDS, NAV, WOR, CUK, SOL, YGE – Nasdaq (nasdaq.com)
Separately, Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Yingli Green Energy in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The solar energy provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Yingli Green Energy will post -8.91 EPS for the current year.
About Yingli Green Energy
Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a solar panel manufacturer. The Company’s manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar panel assembly. The Company’s end products include photovoltaic (PV) modules and PV systems of different sizes and power outputs.
Receive News & Ratings for Yingli Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yingli Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.