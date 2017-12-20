Yingli Green Energy (YGE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yingli Green Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the solar energy provider an impact score of 47.1869636491967 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Yingli Green Energy in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of Yingli Green Energy ( NYSE:YGE ) traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 283,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,298. Yingli Green Energy has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.33.

Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The solar energy provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Yingli Green Energy will post -8.91 EPS for the current year.

About Yingli Green Energy

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a solar panel manufacturer. The Company’s manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar panel assembly. The Company’s end products include photovoltaic (PV) modules and PV systems of different sizes and power outputs.

