Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.03 (DBJP)

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (BMV:DBJP) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0274 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (BMV:DBJP) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $500.00 and a 52 week high of $847.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.