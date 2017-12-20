Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEEF) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.189 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA DEEF) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00.
