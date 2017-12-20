X T L Biopharmaceuticals (XTLB) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. X T L Biopharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 51.7867549436845 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of X T L Biopharmaceuticals (XTLB) traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,174. X T L Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of medical needs. Its products include hCDR1 and Recombinant Human Erythropoietin (rHuEPO). hCDR1 is a Phase II-ready asset compound, working through a mechanism of action, for the treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

