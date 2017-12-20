WNS (WNS) Given News Impact Score of 0.17

Media coverage about WNS (NYSE:WNS) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WNS earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.413496247757 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2,052.98, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. WNS has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.36 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 7.24%. WNS’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on WNS from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

