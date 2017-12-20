Wipro (WIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wipro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Wipro ( WIT ) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 2,417,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,837.13, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 112.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,915,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 108.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,490,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 100.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,822,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 131.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 52.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,072,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,298 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited (Wipro) is a global information technology (IT) services provider. It operates through two segments: IT Services and IT Products. The Company’s IT Services business provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development and hardware and software design.

