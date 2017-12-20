Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) CEO Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 6,042 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Charles F. Iv Willis sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $143,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,894,822.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ WLFC) traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. 13,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,147. The firm has a market cap of $153.67, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation along with its subsidiaries is a lessor of commercial aircraft engines. The Company operates through two business segments, such as Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment involves acquiring and leasing, primarily pursuant to operating leases, commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment.

