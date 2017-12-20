William Wheaton Sells 10,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider William Wheaton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $662,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,426.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Wheaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, William Wheaton sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $498,100.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11,108.19, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nomura lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Vetr raised Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.07 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

