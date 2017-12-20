Wilfried Bernard Sells 172,000 Shares of Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (MTB) Stock

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) insider Wilfried Bernard sold 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$13,760.00.

Wilfried Bernard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Wilfried Bernard bought 950,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Wilfried Bernard bought 5,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Wilfried Bernard bought 10,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Wilfried Bernard bought 5,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$450.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Wilfried Bernard bought 3,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$270.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Wilfried Bernard bought 6,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$540.00.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE MTB) opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.11.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

