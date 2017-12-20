WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Director Acquires $48,200.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Director Jill Bright purchased 5,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE WOW) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 192,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,421. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS reduced their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc is a cable operator in the United States. The Company provides high-speed data (HSD), cable television (Video), digital telephony (Telephony) and business-class services. The Company’s products are available either as a bundle or as an individual service to residential and business services customers.
