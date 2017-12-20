WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Director Acquires $48,200.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Director Jill Bright purchased 5,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE WOW) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 192,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,421. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS reduced their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/wideopenwest-inc-wow-director-acquires-48200-00-in-stock.html.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc is a cable operator in the United States. The Company provides high-speed data (HSD), cable television (Video), digital telephony (Telephony) and business-class services. The Company’s products are available either as a bundle or as an individual service to residential and business services customers.

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.