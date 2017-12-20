WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,255. The firm has a market cap of $292.38, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 211.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 411,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/whitehorse-finance-whf-now-covered-by-analysts-at-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services.html.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.