White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM ) traded down $10.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $850.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,074. The company has a market cap of $3,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 0.53. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $832.10 and a 1-year high of $948.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by $8.77. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 69.96%. equities analysts predict that White Mountains Insurance Group will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Angelo Michael Frinquelli sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company’s principal businesses are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries and other affiliates. Its segments include HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment consists of the operations of HG Global Ltd. (HG Global) and Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

