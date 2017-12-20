Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc (NYSE:TLI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund (NYSE:TLI) opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/western-asset-corporate-loan-fund-inc-tli-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-21st.html.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc, formerly LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income consistent with prudent efforts to preserve capital. The Fund invests primarily in floating or variable-rate collateralized senior loans to corporations, partnerships or other business entities operating in various industries and geographic regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.