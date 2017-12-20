Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have underperformed the industry over the last six months. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Wells Fargo plans $4 billion of cost cuts by 2019. Further, rising rates are easing margin pressure to an extent. Notably, following the recent Federal Reserve interest rate hike by 25 bps, Wells Fargo raised its prime lending rate from 4.25% to 4.50%. While the current crisis related to the revelation of illegally opening millions of illegal accounts last year at the company will take some time to alleviate, we believe that consistent growth in loans and deposits and expansions will likely support its growth profile.”

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Vetr lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Instinet restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC ) opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $299,985.97, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Loughlin sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $1,010,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Levy sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,477,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,482 shares of company stock worth $10,471,050. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 262.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $121,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/wells-fargo-company-wfc-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.