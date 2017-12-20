Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position Trimmed by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 140.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,088,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,700,000 after buying an additional 11,139,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927,679 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,906 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,894,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, insider John R. Shrewsberry sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $3,983,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Levy sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,477,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,482 shares of company stock worth $10,471,050. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC ) opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297,450.00, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $61.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/wells-fargo-company-wfc-position-trimmed-by-mountain-pacific-investment-advisers-inc-id.html.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.