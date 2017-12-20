Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Store Capital worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Store Capital by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,927.11, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 139.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

