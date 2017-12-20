Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALNA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ ALNA ) opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.09, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, Director James N. Topper acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Vii acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/wedbush-equities-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-allena-pharmaceuticals-inc-alna.html.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing non-systemic oral protein therapeutics to treat metabolic and orphan diseases, with a particular focus on nephrologic and urologic conditions. Its lead product candidate, ALLN-177, is in an ongoing Phase II clinical trial and is being developed for the chronic management of hyperoxaluria and kidney stones.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.