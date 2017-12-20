Weatherly International (WTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.40

Weatherly International plc (LON:WTI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), with a volume of 4029730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) target price on shares of Weatherly International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Weatherly International Company Profile
Weatherly International plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in mining, development and exploration activities. Its segments include Central Operations and Tschudi. The Central Operations include the sale of extracted copper from Otjihase and Matchless mines in the form of copper concentrate.
