Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 215.3% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 57,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 31,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the third quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $333,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,376,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.28.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $659,670.00, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

