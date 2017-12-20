WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 13,612 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 718,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,456,000 after purchasing an additional 239,350 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,140,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,058,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102,550.00, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $15.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 551.29%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

