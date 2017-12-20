Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) opened at $55.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $936.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

In other news, Director John F. Treanor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $307,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,668.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $633,870. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,094,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,445,000 after acquiring an additional 714,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 102,068 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,607,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company is a holding company of The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly (the Bank), a Rhode Island chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two business segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

