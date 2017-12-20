Wartsila Oyj (WRTBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wartsila Oyj (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Shares of Wartsila Oyj (OTCMKTS WRTBY) opened at $12.73 on Friday. Wartsila Oyj has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wartsila Oyj Company Profile

